A man was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when he fell off a ladder while working at a house in Triq il-Lunzjata in Sliema

The police said the incident happened at around 3pm when it was informed about assistance required at a residence in the said street. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was working on a ladder when he lost his balance and fell.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to assist in the rescue.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was treated for his serious injuries.

The police are investigating.