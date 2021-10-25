A man was injured when he fell off a motorbike in Tower Road, Sliema, early on Monday.

The accident, near Il-Fortizza, was reported to the police at about 4.20am.

The man, whose identity is still being established, appears to have been riding pillion. The driver, 42, from Bangladesh, was unhurt.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved, according to preliminary reports to the police.

Investigations are underway.