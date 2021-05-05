A Mellieħa man was badly injured on Wednesday afternoon after he fell from scaffolding inside an office in his hometown.



The man, who is 33 years old, was carrying out some repairs inside an office block in Triq il-Mitħna l-Ġdida when he fell from scaffolding set up inside. The fall was reported to the police at around 1pm.



Medical first responders were called to the site and administered first-aid before taking the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.



Doctors at the hospital have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.



A police investigation is under way.

