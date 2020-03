A 20-year old man was grievously injured after falling some seven storeys from a cliff in Birżebbuġa on Sunday.

Police said the incident occured shortly before 1.45pm in the area known as Wied ix-Xoqqa u tal-Mara.

The man, a Birżebbuġa resident, fell into the sea after losing balance at the top of the cliff. He was brought to land and given first aid by passers-by in a boat.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police investigations are ongoing.