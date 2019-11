A man who was locked out of his flat and tried to enter through a balcony was seriously injured on Thursday morning when he fell a height of three storeys.

The incident happened shortly after 10am at Triq San Ġorġ in St Paul's Bay.

The Maltese man, 43, is believed to have gone up to the roof through the common area of the apartment block and then tried to clamber down onto the balcony of his flat, but lost his footing and fell into the street.