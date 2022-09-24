Updated 12.15pm with details

A man fell down three storeys at a block of apartments in Luqa on Saturday morning, landing on a parked car.

The victim, a 45-year-old Luqa resident, fell from an apartment balcony on Triq George Zahra at around 9am while cleaning it.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors said that he was grievously injured in the fall.

Police temporarily cordoned off the area for further investigation and have launched a probe into the case.