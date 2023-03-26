A 25-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Sunday after falling off a balcony and three storeys down into a shaft, police said in a statement.

The man, who is from India, fell off a balcony in his own home in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian's, at around 12 pm.

The 25-year-old was assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department before being taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.