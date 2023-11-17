A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries after falling off a balcony, police said on Friday.

In a statement, the police said that at around 4.30 pm they were informed that assistance was required at a site on Triq is-Salini in Marsascala.

There they found that the man, a resident of St Paul’s Bay, had fallen some two stories off of a balcony.

A medical team was immediately called to the site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was found to have suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Duty Magistrate Ian Farrugia was informed of the case and opened an inquiry into the matter.

An investigation by the police and the Occupational Health & Safety Authority is still ongoing.