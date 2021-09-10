A 59-year-old man is fighting for his life after falling from a balcony in Marsascala.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ġebel Ħanxul at 9.15pm.

The man, who lives in Paola, was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance. Members of the Civil Protection Department also assisted the victim on site.

An inquiry is being held and the police are continuing with their investigations.