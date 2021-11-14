A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a pickup in Marsa.
The police said the accident happened at 12.45am in Triq Aldo Moro.
The man, whose identity has not yet been established, was hit by a Toyota Double Cabin that was being driven b a 35-year-old man who lives in Santa Venera.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
