A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a pickup in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened at 12.45am in Triq Aldo Moro.

The man, whose identity has not yet been established, was hit by a Toyota Double Cabin that was being driven b a 35-year-old man who lives in Santa Venera.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.