A 31-year-old man was critically injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Saturday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm at around 6.15pm.
The victim, who is Indian was hit by a DAF FAD CF85 truck that was being driven by a 43-year-old Filipino who lives in Attard.
Civil Protection officers and a medical team assisted the victim on site, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
