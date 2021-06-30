A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was injured in an occupational accident in Kappara on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at Triq Wied Għollieqa at 9.10am.

The man, who is Syrian, was working on a scaffolding when he fell from a height of around one storey.

He was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.