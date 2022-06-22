A man is fighting for his life after falling around two stories at a construction site in Għaxaq.

The police said the accident happened in Trejqet ir-Rummiena at 12.45pm.

The victim, who is 62 and from Kirkop, was working at the site.

He was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.