A 62-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a motorbike in Victoria on Monday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ir-Repubblika at 9.30pm.

The man, who lives in Fontana, was hit by a Honda CRF, that was being ridden by a 38-year-old man who lives in Qala.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.