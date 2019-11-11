A 30-year-old who has been cleared of aggravated drug possession was found guilty of simple possession and fined €100.

Anthony Zammit, from Fgura, was arrested after fleeing a Paola bar during a police crackdown on contraband cigarettes.

The man had been spotted holding a packet of cigarettes that seemed identical to other counterfeit products seized during earlier raids.

The man fled the scene when he was approached by the police, dumping several items on the way. These included a sachet containing brownish powder and some 14 empty sachets with traces of what was later certified as 0.28 grams of heroin at 22 percent purity.

The police chased after him and he was subsequently charged with aggravated drug possession.

The court heard how the accused has been battling his drug addiction since 2007 and had even sought help from Sedqa and the Detox Centre.

Presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, the Court took into consideration the probatory value behind statements released by the accused during police interrogation. He had not been assisted by a lawyer.

Referring to the European Court of Human Rights in Beuze vs Belgium, the Court said that when assessing the overall fairness of the proceedings, the ECHR had listed a number of factors.

The Court was to assess the extent to which the accused’s statements impacted the outcome of the proceedings.

In this case, the accused’s lawyers were contesting the aggravating factor that the drugs were not for his personal use.

Besides the heroin sachets and some €260 in cash, the police had come across a paper with some scribbles, including the figure ‘€20’ next to particular dates and the word ‘balans’ under the ‘€260’ figure.

However, the prosecution had put forward no concrete evidence about the significance of those figures, the Court observed. Nor had investigators found any drug-related paraphernalia at the accused’s home, it added.

Although the number of sachets had been highly suspicious, the amount of drug was minimal and moreover, the man had a 10-year long addiction at the time.

The Court decided that the aggravated possession had not been proven, declaring him guilty of simple possession and handing down a €100 fine. He was also ordered to pay €177 in court expert expenses.

Inspector Jurgen Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.