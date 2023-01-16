A man who commented on social media that Repubblika president Robert Aquilina deserved to be “hanged from the nearest post,” was found guilty of inciting hatred and violence and fined €300 on Monday.

Joseph Schembri posted the comment last March under a Facebook post uploaded by a third party shortly after the rule of law NGO Repubblika had held a protest outside the Russian Embassy.

“He deserves to be hanged from the nearest post, an unnecessary risk….”went the offensive comment.

Aquilina subsequently informed the Police Commissioner and Schembri was prosecuted for threatening the NGO president.

Magistrate Nadine Lia declared Schembri guilty and conditionally discharged him whilst imposing a €300 fine.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi assisted Aquilina.