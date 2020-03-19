A serial quarantine-breaker has been fined €9,000 after leaving his designated residence five times, the health authorities have confirmed.

The French man was caught three times when the fine was set at €1,000 and a further two times when the fine for breaking quarantine was raised to €3,000.

Strict quarantine rules have been in place since Tuesday, obliging people who travelled, those living with them and anyone who has been in contact with a coronavirus patient to stay at home for 14 days.

A total of 11 fines have so far been issued by the authorities to people breaking the rules.

As well as the French man, the others are a Maltese person, two Indian people and an Italian. They were fined €3000.

A total of 1,021 spot checks have been carried out by police so far.