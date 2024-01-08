A tourist was fined €1,000 and handed a suspended sentence after admitting he sent a sex video of his ex to her colleagues without her consent.

The Belgian security officer on a short stay in Malta admitted to the police during interrogation that "it was a silly thing to do".

Morgan Hayat Smith, 25, was staying at a hotel at Msida when he shared a video of himself having sex with the victim, sending it to her co-workers and others.

He was arrested and escorted to court for allegedly sharing the footage with intent to harm the victim as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

"I want to plead guilty," said the accused. He confirmed his admission after being granted time to consult his lawyer and reconsider.

When making submissions on punishment, prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit observed that the victim's private life had been shared without her consent.

The incident had affected the victim and was "not to be taken lightly".

However, the accused had cooperated fully, admitted in his statement and also apologised.

He had been in Malta for three days and was expected to leave on Tuesday.

The man later admitted that "it was a silly thing to do" said the prosecutor, suggesting an ineffective jail term and restraining order as a punishment, given the circumstances.

Legal aid lawyer Mario Caruana agreed, noting that "back home", there was "a whole saga" between the accused and his victim. Matters "possibly" came to a head as a result of provocation the accused had suffered abroad, said Caruana.

"He is now bearing the consequences of his actions," he said.

After momentarily suspending the hearing, Magistrate Astrid May Grima delivered judgment condemning Smith to two years imprisonment suspended for four.

The court also fined the accused €1,000 and issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the victim.