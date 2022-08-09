A man charged with stealing “a few hundred euros” in Valletta early on Tuesday, admitted to the theft upon his arraignment a few hours later.

Callym Glenn Michael Hoddy, a 25-year-old English national who told the court he had come to Malta because his ex was Maltese, was escorted to court over charges of aggravated theft, handling stolen property as well as possession of a knife without the necessary police licence.

He registered an admission to the theft, details of which were not divulged in court, but which took place at around 3am.

When making submissions on punishment, prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg pointed out that the accused had been in Malta since December and had a clean conviction sheet.

Moreover, most of the stolen cash had been retrieved, and the youth had cooperated with the police, the court was told.

Considering the circumstances of the case, the amount involved and the fact that most of the cash had been retrieved, a conditional discharge could be adequate punishment, argued defence lawyer Charmaine Cherrett.

However, presiding Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit voiced concern over the fact that the accused had neither a fixed address nor a job in Malta.

“What will you do if you decide to stay here,”asked the magistrate.

“Will you again resort to theft,” she added.

“I can borrow money,” replied the youth, in shorts and t-shirt. He added he had not done so before because he did not wish to ask for money.

“And why did you come here,” asked the magistrate.

“Because my ex is Maltese,” explained the accused.

Given that the third charge carried a €116 fine, the court wanted a clear explanation as to how the accused intended to cover that expense.

“If I let you go and you don’t pay the fine, what do I do? Search for you in England?”

“I will ask my grandma,” replied the youth.

The hearing was temporarily suspended while the accused was escorted outside the courtroom to make the necessary money arrangements.

When the hearing resumed, the court conditionally discharged the accused for a period of three years and ordered him to pay a €120 fine.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the knife.