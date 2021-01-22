A man whose probation was confirmed just days ago was remanded in custody on Friday after allegedly capturing his flatmates on video while they were having sex.

Nico Spalding, 22, landed back in the dock after getting into trouble with the couple whom he allegedly filmed during an intimate moment.

The man, with no fixed address, apparently shared a St Paul’s Bay flat with the couple who were caught unawares when he allegedly walked in on them and filmed them on his mobile phone.

That had prompted the couple to report the matter to the police.

On Friday, the man was escorted to court, pleading not guilty to having filmed a private video of the couple, with the intent of causing them harm.

He also pleaded not guilty to breaching a probation order as well as relapsing.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, turned down a request for bail, while prosecuting inspector John Spiteri requested the court to issue a protection order in favour of the alleged victims.

Just over a fortnight ago, a court of criminal appeal confirmed a two-year probation order and an €800 fine in respect of Spalding over an incident dating back to 2016 when he got into trouble with three police officers who had called at his mother’s residence to enforce a previous judgment that had imposed an effective six-week jail term in his regard.

Lawyer Joseph Calleja assisted the accused at Friday’s arraignment.