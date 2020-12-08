A man was found dead underneath a tractor in a field in Munxar on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old, who lived in the Gozitan village, was found beneath the overturned tractor by police who were looking for him after he had been reported missing. He was found at around 9pm.

The field is on Triq Ras il-Bajjada.

Civil Protection Department members were called to the scene to help move the tractor and recover the body. A doctor certified him dead on the scene.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case. Police say their investigations are ongoing.