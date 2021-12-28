A 30-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a bastion in Valletta on Monday evening, the police said.

The man, who was from Birkirkara, is believed to have fallen from Hastings garden, which lies above the ditch.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said that he was found dead in St Jacob’s ditch at around 6.15pm on Monday evening.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading a magisterial inquiry into the case.

Just last month, police said that they would be investigating four people caught on camera taunting a man who stood above the ditch, contemplating dying by suicide.