A man found dead inside a public toilet in Lija on Thursday has been identified as a 42-year-old Birkirkara resident.



In a statement on Saturday, the police said that they had identified the mystery man and would be continuing their investigation into his death.



The man was found inside a public toilet on Vjal it-Trasfigurazzjoni in Lija at around 6:15am on Thursday. A doctor subsequently certified him dead at the scene.



Magistrate Neville Camilleri is leading a magisterial inquiry into the man's death.

