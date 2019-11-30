Updated 8.35pm

A man was stabbed to death in Marsa at about 11.30pm on Friday, the police said.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the police said it was informed there was an injured man on a pavement on Triq Diċembru Tlettax. Medical authorities dispatched to the site certified the man dead on the spot.

Later, the police confirmed it was treating the case a homicide.

The victim is a 25-year-old man from Eritrea. A man from Sudan is helping the police in investigations.

The police said that while investigations are still ongoing, the police immediately established the man had stab wounds on his chest.

Magistrate Victor Axiak has ordered an inquiry, appointing several experts to assist him.

An autopsy is expected to be held this morning to establish the cause of death, the police said.



