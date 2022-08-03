Updated 3.29pm

A prosecutor at the Attorney General's office has been found dead at a residence on Triq is-Sirk in Swieqi.

The body of Karl Muscat was discovered in the house on Wednesday but police say there were no signs of foul play.

Relatives contacted police after finding the 43-year-old dead at around 12.15pm, police spokesman Brandon Pisani told the media.

At this stage, police believe there were no third parties involved, he said. However, they are not excluding anything until an autopsy confirms the cause of death.

Police at the scene. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Sources told Times of Malta that Muscat was suspended from work recently over an allegation of assault.

Muscat, a Rabat native, was the son of former PN MP Pierre Muscat.

He followed his father’s political footsteps for some time, sitting on the Rabat local council as a PN representative for just over a year between 2019 and 2020, before moving on to focus on his legal career.

A photo posted by the Rabat local council shows Muscat (fourth from left). Photo: Facebook

At the attorney general’s office, he worked on some high-profile cases. Muscat was leading the prosecution against car dealer and alleged kidnapper Christian Borg, and stepped in to cover for colleagues when needed in the cases against Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri.

The Rabat local council was among the first to offer the Muscat family its condolences, posting a photo of the council during his time as a member.

More details to follow.