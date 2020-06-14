A 23-year-old man from Vittoriosa was arrested on Sunday after he was caught in possession of drugs ready for trafficking.

The police said the arrest was made in Vittoriosa in the afternoon.

After watching the man for days, the police on Sunday followed him as he was driving and circled him in in Triq San Lawrenz, close to the Freedom Day monument.

In the car, the police found a considerable amount of sachets filled with what they suspect is cocaine and heroin.

The young man was taken to the police headquarters in Floriana for questioning.

Police investigations are continuing.