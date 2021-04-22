A 19-year-old man was arrested in Floriana on Wednesday after he was caught carrying synthetic drugs, possibly for trafficking.

The police said the man, an Egyptian national, was stopped by Valletta district police while on the beat at Ġnien Herbert Ganado at 12.45am.

The officers approached a number of people sitting at a dark section of the garden, who acted in a suspicious manner while in police presence.

They were searched and one was found carrying 12 packets of suspected synthetic drugs.

He was arrested and is expected to be charged in court on Thursday.

Valletta police are leading the investigations.