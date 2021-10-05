A man was arrested by the police in Marsa on Monday evening after he was found in possession of synthetic drugs.

Marsa community officers on the beat in Triq il-Pitkali noted four people on stairs in conversation.

One of them stood up and was made to leave on seeing the police.

His behaviour led the police to suspect he could be carrying something illegal so they stopped the man - a 22-year-old from Gambia - and searched him, finding 16 packets of the drugs in his possession.

He is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday.