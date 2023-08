A 31-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of 30 packets containing suspected cocaine and cannabis.

The police said in a statement the drugs were found during patrolling of Triq Santu Wistin.

The man was acting suspiciously and when the officers approached him, he fled.

He was arrested soon after in a hotel, which he had accessed through a backdoor.

During the arrest, a police officer was injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.