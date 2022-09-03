Updated 11.42am

A man was found passed out alongside a burning car in Marsamxett, Valletta on Saturday morning.

The 41-year-old Ta’ Xbiex resident was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and was found to be suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry, led by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, is probing the incident.

Police called to the Marsamxett site found a Vauxhall Insigna car on fire right at the edge of a parking area, facing the sea. The 41-year-old victim was lying next to the vehicle.

Civil Protection Department firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. The army’s Explosive Ordinance Unit was also involved, to ensure that there was no explosive material at the site.

A police source however told Times of Malta that they do not believe the fire was caused by a bomb.

Initial indications suggest that the victim had tried to put out the fire when it broke out, but ended up catching fire himself.

TVM reported that the police were alerted to the incident by a resident in Tignè, Sliema, across the water. The resident allegedly told police that they "saw smoke and heard an explosion."

The police have also launched their own investigation into the case.

An aerial view of the burnt car. Photo: Police CMRU