Updated at 11am

Robbers bound and gagged a man keeping watch of a Sliema kiosk on Monday morning, opened a safe and got away with thousands of euro.

The Tower Road robbery at Mason's Coffee Shop - recorded on CCTV - took place at 4.30am when two hooded man entered the kiosk as the Indian watchman was cleaning and preparing for the day.

They pointed what appeared to be a firearm at him, then bound and gagged him before emptying the safe of thousands of euro.

The man appeared to be unconscious when he was discovered by staff at about 7.30am. He was rushed to hospital where he was found to have suffered slight injuries.

He was discharged a few hours later.

The police have launched an investigation.