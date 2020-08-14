A man with life-threatening stab wounds was found at Ta’ Qali on Thursday evening.
The police confirmed on Friday they were informed that a man was lying on the ground towards the large parking area, near the national football ground.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His identity has not yet been established.
His aggressor had left the site and the police are on the lookout for him.
