A man was jailed for 18 months on Friday after persisting in harassing his ex-partner and mother of his three children.

The man was arraigned over domestic violence in October but despite being ordered to stay away from the woman, he persisted in his course of conduct, this time driving through the street where the woman lives.

He pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him and insisted on his admission even when Magistrate Ian Farrugia warned him of the consequences.

The magistrate revoked his bail and jailed him for 18 months. He, however, did not revoke the €8,300 due as the bail bond.

Police Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted while lawyers Charmaine Cherret was defence counsel.