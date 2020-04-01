A man suspected of carrying out an armed hold-up at a Cospicua gaming parlour just over a fortnight ago was jailed for three years after pleading guilty upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Pier Paul Buttigieg, 45, unemployed and having no fixed address, was tracked down on Tuesday morning at Żurrieq after police received a tip-off on the suspect’s whereabouts.

When officers surrounded the building where the suspect was believed to have been hiding, the man tried to escape over the rooftops but was soon blocked in his attempt and arrested.

Twenty-four hours later he was taken to court and charged with carrying out the armed robbery at the gaming outlet on Duminku Mintoff Street, Cospicua at 3.40pm on March 14, making off with some €1,700 in cash.

He was further charged with holding his victim against his will, carrying a knife without the necessary police licence and relapsing.

The man pleaded guilty.

After hearing submissions on punishment by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, declared the accused guilty upon his own admission and condemned him to a three-year jail term as well as a €116.47 fine.

The court also placed the accused under a three-year treatment order.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.