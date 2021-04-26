A man who went on a violent spree last October, vandalising 13 bus shelters in one night and racking up over €15,000 in damages, has been handed a 32-month prison sentence.

Solomon Abrham Tekelu, a 31-year old Eritrean national, had been arrested and charged following a tip-off about a man who was damaging a Birkirkara bus shelter in the very early hours of October 24.

When the suspect was tracked down shortly after, the police found a metal tool and pieces of glass in his bag.

The man originally pleaded not guilty to wilfully damaging 13 bus shelters in various localities including Hamrun, Marsa, St Paul’s Bay, Mellieha, Marsascala and Luqa, during that one-night spree.

He was also charged with recidivism.

But as criminal proceedings continued earlier this month, when the prosecution wrapped up its evidence, the accused changed his plea and registered an admission.

When delivering judgment on Monday the court took note of that fact as well as the serious nature of the charges.

The extent of the damages which he “gratuitously and inexplicably caused in a continuous manner,” and which totalled €15,082.40, were also considered for the purpose of meting out punishment.

The accused had shown no remorse nor offered any reimbursement, remarked Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

That served as further proof that the man, who was not a first-time offender, posed a “danger” to society.

Unless given sufficient time to truly rehabilitate himself, the accused should not be allowed to go free, the court concluded and, in light of all considerations, condemned him to a 32-month effective jail term.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Roderick Spiteri prosecuted.