A man who pleaded not guilty to beating his ex-girlfriend when she allegedly refused to accept their breakup, was granted bail on Wednesday.

Floyd Cardona, 23 of Birkirkara, was charged with having grievously injured the woman in the early hours of Tuesday.

What started off as a quarrel, allegedly over some Facebook photos, soon escalated while the woman was driving him back home.

During the journey and after swapping seats, the man had allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck, punched and threatened her and then left her stranded at a central strip close to the Paola mosque.

Passers-by alerted the police after stopping to offer assistance.

Her alleged aggressor subsequently turned himself in at the Sliema police station, also sporting some injuries, which were later medically certified.

Defence lawyers Manuel Mallia and Ezekiel Psaila explained that the accused and his alleged victim had met near Fort Cambridge in Sliema.

The woman had wanted him to get in her car and would not accept the fact that the accused wanted to break up, in spite of him telling her repeatedly that it was over, the lawyers explained.

When making submissions on bail, Mallia pointed out that the accused had no criminal record and posed no risk, adding that the man had turned himself in to the police.

The prosecution asked the court to issue a protection order should bail be granted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, appearing on behalf of the alleged victim, did not object to bail, as long as adequate conditions were imposed.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2000, an order to sign a bail book daily, to observe a curfew and abide by a protection order.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.