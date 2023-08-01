A man who is still facing charges for a murder which took place six years ago was again granted bail over another stabbing incident which appears to have been provoked by the alleged victim.

Libyan national Husam Saleh Belgasem Shalgom, a 37-year-old self-employed tile layer living in Msida, was escorted back to court on Tuesday facing charges over the violent incident which allegedly took place a month ago in Msida Road, Gżira.

Police subsequently confirmed that a fight had broken out between two Libyan men, one of them being the accused, and that some sort of sharp, pointed weapon was used, the court was told.

However, as investigations continued a somewhat different picture appeared to emerge.

Footage subsequently retrieved from the scene of the fight seemed to indicate that the other man had approached the accused.

Police charged the accused under arrest in view of previous bail conditions he had allegedly breached, explained prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley.

However, investigations were still ongoing, the prosecutor added.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri pointed out that the alleged victim had taunted the accused and thus triggered the incident.

Shalgom was charged with grievously injuring the alleged victim, insulting and threatening him, carrying a knife without a police licence as well as wilfully breaching the public peace.

He was also charged with allegedly breaching two previous sets of bail conditions.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

In light of the circumstances of the case, the prosecution did not object to bail which the court granted against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €11,500, signing the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 8 pm and 6 am.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, warned the accused of the consequences if he were to breach any of his bail conditions, remarking that, “whoever lives in Malta must obey the law and that counts for both locals and foreigners….Everyone must respect the law…Even if provoked, you should not take matters into your own hands.”

In December 2017, Shalgom, together with his brother had pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a fellow national following a fight inside a residence in Bwieraq Street, B’kara.

In March 2021, the two brothers landed in fresh trouble after allegedly inflicting serious injuries on another Libyan man during an early morning fight in San Ġwann.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.