A migrant released from detention three months ago landed himself in hot water when he ran off with a trolley packed with goods selected from the shelves of a shop at the Malta International Airport.

Mimoune Youcef, a 23-year-old Algerian migrant, currently residing at the Ħal Far Tent Village, landed in court on Thursday after he was arrested at a bus stop in the vicinity of the airport following his disappearance from the retail outlet, trolley and all, without paying the bill.

Just over 24 hours after the incident, the man admitted to the theft, as well as to refusing to obey legitimate police orders and breaching the peace by shouting, using foul language and generally kicking up a commotion at the police station.

Prosecuting Inspector Silvio Magro explained that the accused had already reimbursed the value of the goods, including books and savoury foods, which totalled €299.71.

However, when making submissions on punishment, the Inspector pointed out that the accused had been welcomed by the Maltese community and yet, within three months of being freed from detention, he had committed an offence.

Defence lawyer Joseph Brincat countered that the accused had a clean criminal record and had filed an early guilty plea.

In light of such submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, declared the accused guilty upon his own admission and condemned him to a 20-month jail term suspended for three years.