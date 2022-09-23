A lingering disagreement between two men who used to live together a year ago triggered a violent incident that landed one of them in court facing charges of domestic violence.

Jaimon George, a 35-year-old Indian national and his former flatmate and fellow national, had apparently parted ways after the two clashed over some issue a year or so ago, each taking up residence in different localities on the island.

But trouble brewed afresh when the two met at Msida on Wednesday evening.

A violent argument broke out and the accused drew out a knife, pressing it against the other man’s neck and face.

Police were called in and the matter landed in the lap of the Domestic Violence Unit.

Although the parties were not related in any manner and no longer shared accommodation, the case nonetheless fell within the parameters of the definition of “domestic unit” in terms of the Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Act.

According to that law, “persons living in the same household as the offender or who had lived with the offender within a period of three years preceding the offence,” were considered to be a domestic unit.

When escorted to court on Friday, the accused registered an admission to slightly injuring the victim, assaulting, insulting and threatening him.

When making submissions on punishment, prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman informed the court that the accused had fully cooperated and had since settled his issues with the victim.

The court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, warned the accused that he was to behave properly and avoid any further clash with the victim.

In view of the man’s early guilty plea, the court condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for two years and bound him under a personal obligation against a penalty of €500 to protect the victim and keep the public peace.

Lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo was legal aid counsel.