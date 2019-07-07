A man who fired an air pistol in a St Paul's Bay road and damaged a car has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Shopowner Draskovic Micos from Serbia, who also goes by the name Mirko Horvat, was arrested on Sunday at 4am after shooting into the air and at a parked car. He was arraigned on Monday, accused of using an unlicensed weapon, causing voluntary damage, being drunk in public and breaching the peace. He pleaded guilty.

Before sentencing the accused, the court was presented with a note from the car owner, saying that he was not interested in the case as the damage caused was only worth €50.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli on Thursday sentenced the accused to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Superintendent Mario Haber prosecuted. Lawyer Graziella Tanti was defence counsel.