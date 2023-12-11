A man who was linked to the discovery of 20 cannabis resin blocks in a truck outside a Mosta garage 15 years ago, is pleading not guilty in a trial by jury that kicked off on Monday.

The case dates back to June 2008 when police were keeping an eye on the man, Jesmond Mary Vella, known as il-Bulgaru, who at the time was working alongside Ganni Xuereb and Paul Spiteri in construction.

Vella, now 47, was suspected of involvement in drugs and investigators were monitoring his movements, also keeping watch on a garage at Triq in-Naġġar, Mosta that was used by Vella.

On June 19, 2008, police zeroed in, searching the garage where they found two speed boats and two vehicles, a Volvo and a Land Rover.

The search turned out to be negative.

But officers then shifted their focus to a Bedford truck parked close to the garage.

That truck was registered in Xuereb’s name but it was also driven by Vella.

In the back of that truck police came across a metal bucket-like container inside which was a bag of stale bread.

Beneath that bag were twenty blocks of cannabis resin, weighing 4827.3 grams, later certified as having 8.2% purity and with a market value of €30,943.

Vella was subsequently charged with possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that the cannabis resin was not solely for personal use.

He was also charged with relapsing.

During the pre-trial stages, the accused’s statements released to police without legal assistance at a time when Maltese law did not provide for such assistance prior and during interrogation, were declared inadmissible.

The trial is presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

AG lawyer Kevin Valletta is prosecuting.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel.