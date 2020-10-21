A married man who claims to love his wife even after finding out that she had allegedly cheated on him, was granted bail on Wednesday after spending a fortnight in preventive custody.

The 45-year old from Luqa, whose name cannot be published by court order, was arrested over domestic violence charges and had been denied bail upon his arraignment.

He is pleading not guilty to subjecting his wife to violent treatment in the presence of the couple’s children, injuring her and causing her to fear violence.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman had told the court in a previous sitting, that the incident had been sparked off after the man discovered that his wife was having an extra-marital relationship.

Thirteen days after his arraignment, the man was granted bail by the court, presided over by magistrate Marseann Farrugia, against a deposit of €2500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb were defence counsel.