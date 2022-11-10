A man was granted bail after admitting to stealing cash from a mechanic’s garage in Żabbar earlier this month.

Mark Scerri, 45, a Marsascala resident who told the court that he was unemployed, was charged with theft aggravated by the amount of cash stolen, breaching two previous bail decrees as well as relapsing.

The theft took place on November 3, at around 6pm, when the suspect walked into the garage and helped himself to some €350 in cash from an office at the rear end of the premises.

The garage owner subsequently filed a police report.

CCTV footage from the suspected crime scene soon put investigators on the tracks of the suspect.

After consulting his lawyer, the man registered an admission.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, deferred the case to a later date for the prosecution to exhibit the bail decrees mentioned in the charges and for the accused to confirm his guilty plea.

Meanwhile, the court upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2,000 and signing of the bail book every day until the date of the next sitting.

Inspectors Darren Buhagiar and Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted. Lawyer Lennox Vella was the defence counsel.