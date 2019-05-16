A 41-year-old man from Żejtun was arraigned on Saturday after allegedly threatening his wife’s life during several heated arguments.

The man, whose name cannot be published under court orders, was arraigned over allegations that he was violent and offended his wife. He was also charged with acting in a manner that went beyond the limits of self defence.

The court, presided by Magistrate Victor Axiaq, ordered that a protection order is issued.

According to the prosecution, the couple had been in regular arguments for around 10 months.

The man was granted bail on the condition that he signs the bail book three times a week and on the condition the man pays a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono were defence lawyers.