A man who was allegedly involved in an illicit arms deal was granted bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Terence Cini, 35 of Qormi, was arrested after information reached the police about an underhand deal that was expected to take place last Friday.

He was accused of the unlicensed possession of a firearm or ammunition as well as breaching previous bail decrees handed down in 2013 and 2020 over drug trafficking charges, as well as another bail decree handed down in January in relation to money laundering proceedings.

Cini was further charged with recidivism.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €4,000 and an order to sign the bail book daily.

Another man, whose name had been banned under court order, was arraigned on Monday, apparently in relation to the same episode, and was handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the unlicensed sale of two boxes of handgun ammunition.

The man had told police how he had met the buyer at Qormi on Friday to settle the deal.

Inspector Shawn Pawney prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.