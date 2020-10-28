A man allegedly involved in a violent fight at Gżira two months ago was granted bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Faisal Meftah Elmghairbi, a 29-year-old Libyan national living at Msida, was arrested on Tuesday after being spotted near the Msida skatepark, as the suspect involved in the knife fight that had landed two other men with grievous injuries.

The incident had allegedly taken place on August 30 at around 10.30pm in Ponsonby Street, Gżira.

The two alleged victims had initially refused to speak, telling police that they did not know the suspect aggressor.

The cause of the fight appears to be yet unknown.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, the man was arraigned on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring the two men, carrying a knife in public without the necessary police permit and breaching the peace.

A request for bail was upheld by the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, under a number of conditions, including a deposit of €1000 and a personal guarantee of €7,000.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Lawyer Giannella DeMarco was defence counsel.