A man who stole a vehicle and allegedly set it on fire six days later, was granted bail upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Frederick Mifsud, a 38-year old Siġġiewi resident, was charged with stealing a vehicle parked in Victory Street, Qormi, at around noon, on May 30.

He was further charged with having allegedly set the Daewoo Racer on fire at Wied iż-Żurrieq shortly after 11pm on June 5.

While admitting to the theft, the accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged arson attack.

The man was also charged with recidivism.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Azzopardi requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, upheld the request against a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €2,000.