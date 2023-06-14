A man, was granted bail late on Tuesday evening after pleading not guilty to killing two dogs he allegedly shot at a farm in Gozo on Monday.

Raymond Bajada, a 51-year-old Sannat resident, was escorted before the Magistrates’ Courts in Gozo on Tuesday evening for an arraignment which started at around 9.30pm, relating to an incident flagged to the police the day before.

Police alerted to the suspected shooting, had arrived at a farm at Triq l-Għaxra ta’ Ottubru, 1942 finding two fox terriers dead.

MEP candidate Arnold Cassola shared an image of the dogs on his social media pages late on Monday evening.

During Tuesday's arraignment, the court heard that one of the dogs had been shot once, while the other was shot twice at around 5.40pm.

The suspect allegedly drove to the farm in a truck.

Bajada was charged with animal cruelty, failing to inform police authorities after obtaining the weapon without a licence as well as possession thereof.

When rebutting the prosecution’s objections to bail, defence lawyer Franco Debono argued that his client was denying the charges.

Moreover, any civilian witnesses should have been brought to testify at the arraignment as normally happened when any such witness was to leave the country before proceedings continued.

In this case, there was no fear of tampering with evidence, argued the lawyer, stressing that his client would abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Simone Grech, upheld the request against a deposit of €2,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000 and signing the bail book three times weekly.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.