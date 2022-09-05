A 20-year-old was granted bail on Monday after being charged with possession of 470grams of cannabis.

Josh Hogan, a UK national living at St Paul’s Bay, was arrested at around 11.30am on Saturday after he was followed by a community officer.

The officer asked the man to stop his Ford Transit on Triq il-Fortizza.

The youth behaved rather suspiciously when asked for his personal details, prompting the police officer to search the vehicle, court heard on Monday.

That officer discovered two bags with what looked like cannabis grass in his car. A closer search of the vehicle yielded a small set of weighing scales as well as several small plastic bags.

The search continued at the suspect’s home where police came across four mobile phones and more cash.

The youth was arrested and on Monday escorted to court, facing the solitary charge of possession of cannabis under circumstances denoting that the drug was not solely for personal use.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers requested bail informing the court that both parents were present in court and his father wished to step in as a third-party guarantor.

Prosecuting Inspector Andrew Agius objected to the request mainly due to the nature of the charges. In all, around 470 grams of the drug had been confiscated, as well as empty sachets and weighing scales, he said.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca argued that this case involved a substance that had been recently decriminalised. It was the circumstances which made the alleged facts an offence, he added.

The accused had told police that he has a drug issue and was willing to submit to treatment.

Moreover, the youth was the father of an 8-month-old baby whose mother was also present in court.

The other lawyer, Gianluca Caruana Curran, said that in this case there were no lay witnesses and all evidence had been recorded in the magisterial inquiry.

The accused had been living in Malta for five or six years and his family also lived here, he added.

The defence was concerned that if he was denied bail, “a lot would change” when it comes to the accused’s condition.

Inspector Agius pointed out that investigations were still ongoing and police were yet to determine if other persons were involved.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, upheld the request while placing the accused under a Probation and Treatment Order until final judgment, so that he could be given psychological help and assistance to overcome his drug problem.

Bail was granted on condition that he would not approach any prosecution witnesses, sign the bail book daily, stay indoors between 8pm and 5am, hand in a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Inspector Andrew Agius prosecuted. Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruna Curran were defence counsels.