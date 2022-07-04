A man who flung verbal threats at two police officers at the Floriana lock-up, banged his head against the cell wall and smashed a plastic window, was granted bail after apologising and admitting to his wrongdoing hours later in court.

Redeemer Cauchi, 25, from Marsa, was taken into police custody earlier on Monday morning after being targeted by a magisterial arrest warrant to appear in separate proceedings.

But while being detained at the police lock-up at Floriana, waiting to be escorted to court, the youth landed in fresh trouble and ended up facing fresh charges instead.

It all started when the accused asked a duty officer for a cigarette lighter.

A verbal spat ensued and the situation escalated when words gave way to insults and verbal threats.

“Now see what’s waiting for you,” the hysterical youth shouted at two officers, a sergeant and constable who happened to be on duty.

He then banged his head against the cell wall and smashed his fist against a Perspex window, injuring his wrist as a result.

“I don’t have anything. See,” promptly interrupted the accused, as he lifted his tattooed arm, turning his hand as though to prove that there were no visible injuries.

The youth was charged with insulting and threatening the two officers, wilfully damaging State property, failing to obey legitimate orders, breaching the peace, and relapsing.

After consulting his lawyers, the accused pleaded guilty.

“I’m sorry. I apologised immediately,” Cauchi said, confirming his admission after being given time to consult his lawyer again.

Defence lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, requested a pre-sentencing report.

The legislator envisaged this particular tool to assist the court in meting out punishment, said the lawyer, adding that the court needed to see not only what may have triggered the accused to behave in such a manner, but also ensure that there was no repeat of such incident.

Prosecuting Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Daryl Borg did not object to that request, also informing the court that the estimated damages caused at the lock-up amounted to €70 or €80.

The court upheld that request and also the request for bail, granting the accused release from arrest against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €3,000, daily signing of the bail book and under a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the two policemen involved in the incident.

The case continues in September.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri were defence counsel.

Court was presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana.